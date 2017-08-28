Chris Young Gives $100,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief

By Scott T. Sterling

As Hurricane Harvey continues to cut a path of destruction through the state of Texas, country singer Chris Young has stepped up and donated $100,000 to help people affected by the devastating storm.

Related: Chris Young Announces New Album ‘Losing Sleep’

“I have family and friends there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” Young explained in a video message. “But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there. Like I said, my friends, family, neighbors and I want to help.”

Young goes on to announce his $100,000 pledge to a GoFundMe account that benefits the Red Cross, and details how others can help support the cause.

“I love you guys, and every little bit helps,” Young added. “In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Watch the video below.