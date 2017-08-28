Chris Young Donates $100K To People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

(WCYD) Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation.

Country star Chris Young has stepped forward to do his part with a $100,000 donation he hopes will make a difference to those affected in Corpus Christie, Houston, Rockport and many other cities affected by the massive storm.

While Young is a native of Tennessee, his Texas roots run deep – not only does he have family and close friends in the path of the hurricane, he lived in Arlington before signing with RCA Records, has toured extensively throughout the state and owns a home in the direct eye of the storm.

Young posted a video message to fans via Facebook where he asked for their help in getting aid to the people hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.

“I have friends and family there, and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding. But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there, like I said, my friends, family, neighbors, and I want to help,” Young said. “I love you guys and every little bit helps. In times like these you turn to your friends to help those in need and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I hope you’ll donate, and Texas, we love you.”

His pledge is geared toward to a GoFundMe account to benefit the Red Cross. As of Monday morning, the campaign has raised more than $138,000 of its $500,000 goal.

GoFundMe has created a central location for all campaigns that have been created to help those affected by the storm.

The National Weather Service called the situation in Texas “unprecedented.” As of yesterday, nearly 50 inches of rain (four feet) were in the forecast for the Houston area.

Two organizations: American Red Cross and Salvation Army – are leading efforts and either or both would be worthy of promoting. Cash donations are the quickest way for your listeners to make an impact.

American Red Cross

To access their website, click here. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Salvation Army

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmy.com.