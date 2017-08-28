Cameron From Midland Won VMA For Directing Bruno Mars Video

Midland has the distinction of being one of the countriest bands in country music right now so it’s often surprising to people to know that bassist Cameron Duddy is also an award-winning music video director who just won another MTV Video Music Award for co-directing Bruno Mars’ video for 24K Magic. It seems like an unlikely connection, but Cameron tells us he and the pop star go back a long way. “I met Bruno when I was in my early 20s my wife took his first publicity photos and I met him then. He’s a very loyal person so he kept me on his team and was kind of the first person to ever take a chance on me for directing which is something that I’ve wanted to do my whole life, just like playing music. So I’ve known Bruno for a long time and he’s a supporter of Midland and we’re all just kind of music fanatics.”

Cameron and Midland are also celebrating this weekend as they chart their first Number One hit with their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem.”

Their debut album, On The Rocks, will be released on September 22nd.