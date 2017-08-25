Theater Hosting Clown-Only Screenings Of ‘It’ Is Nightmare Fuel

(WYCD) If you’re afraid of clowns, you’ll want to stay far away from the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin, Texas

For one night only, the theater will host a special screening of “IT” on Sept. 9. What’s the big deal? All attendees should be dressed as clowns in order to attend.

An official description of the event on the Drafthouse website reads:

“For this special screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O’ Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown “touch-ups”, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us.”

The same theater stirred up controversy when it held a ladies-only screening of Wonder Woman back in May.