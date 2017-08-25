Taco Bell Now Hiring For Boozy Cantina In Royal Oak

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Could an alcohol-serving Taco Bell be coming to the Detroit area? It's looking like it!

According to work4dortch.com, Taco Bell is hiring for several positions for their future Cantina location on Main Street in Royal Oak.

Taco Bell introduced its first Cantina in 2015, which offers beer, wine and alcoholic slushies. Cantinas also boast shareable tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers –including nachos, rolled tacos and quesadillas.

The Royal Oak location would be the first one in Michigan.