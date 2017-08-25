Taco Bell Cantina, Cantina, Royal Oak, Hiring, Main Street

Taco Bell Now Hiring For Boozy Cantina In Royal Oak

Filed Under: Cantina, Main Street, royal oak, taco bell
(Source: Facebook/Taco Bell)

By Nathan Vicar

@nathanvicar

(WYCD) Could an alcohol-serving Taco Bell be coming to the Detroit area? It’s looking like it!

According to work4dortch.com, Taco Bell is hiring for several positions for their future Cantina location on Main Street in Royal Oak.

Taco Bell introduced its first Cantina in 2015, which offers beer, wine and alcoholic slushies. Cantinas also boast shareable tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers –including nachos, rolled tacos and quesadillas.

The Royal Oak location would be the first one in Michigan.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live