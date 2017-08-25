Mystery Couple Leaves Waitress Massive Tip

Brianna Siegel is having a great week. The waitress was serving a couple at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, New Jersey and says they were “really nice people” and that they enjoyed some laughs during their time at the restaurant. All in all, the anonymous couple ran up a $20 tab.

They paid, then handed Siegel an envelope and told her not to open it until she got home. The waitress followed instructions and when she was off the clock, she discovered the couple had given her a $12-hundred check. They also included a note that reads “whenever it gets hard know God got you.”

While Siegel doesn’t know why the couple picked her, Bar Louie manager Brent Ruhkamp says it couldn’t have happened to a better person. As he explains, “She’s always willing to come in. Always willing to help out. She’s a great worker for us.”

Brianna plans on putting the money toward nursing school and a new car.

Source: News 12