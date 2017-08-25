Maren Morris & Fiancé Ryan Hurd Share Engagement Details

Maren Morris got engaged to boyfriend Ryan Hurd earlier this year, and when Ryan was ready to pop the question he did it with a very special ring.

Ryan told “Entertainment Tonight” that he had the ring specially made for his gal, noting that he got the uncut diamond from New York and then had someone in Canada create the ring. He shared, “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

Maren admits she “sobbed” when Ryan popped the question, sharing that the “proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is.” As for when they plan to tie the knot, she says probably in the spring, although she admits plans are moving at a “glacial pace.”

Source: Entertainment Tonight