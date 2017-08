(WYCD) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have teamed up with Lucky Brand.

You have a chance to win Soul2Soul customized graphic tees and denim, Soul2Soul tickets and meet Tim & Faith.

Stop by Lucky Brand at Somerset and shop the collection or visit luckybrand.com/tim-faith.

Call WYCD for a chance to win tickets and meet & greet passes for the show on Sept. 8.

Visit the WYCD booth at The Palace at Auburn Hills on day of show for more chances to win Lucky Brand Soul2Soul graphic t-shirts.