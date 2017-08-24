The Palace To Close After Bob Seger Show

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) The doors will close at The Palace of Auburn Hills next month.

Detroit’s own Bob Seger will be the final performer at The Palace on Saturday, Sept. 23, Palace Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday.

A sellout for Seger’s concert will be his 17th sold-out show at the venue, a record for most sold out concerts at the arena. A limited number of tickets are still available.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul World Tour will also be making a stop at the venue on Friday, Sept. 8.

No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property have been made at this time.

The first show at the Palace was Sting on August 13, 1988.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have played a major part of the venue’s history. In 1996, he played a string of sold out dates (March 10, 12 and 14 and on May 3, 5 and 17), setting a venue record for most sellouts during the same tour.

To help close the arena, The Palace is asking fans to share their favorite concert memories and experiences by using #MyPalaceMemory