Science Says It’s Okay To Only Work Out On Weekends

If you’re having a hard time hitting the gym every day, don’t worry. According to one study, you can cram all your sweat sessions in during the weekend and get the same benefit as those who workout more often.

Researchers looked at over 60,000 adults and found that the weekend-only warriors got almost the same results as those who worked out for the same amount of time spread out over the whole week. Sounds amazing right, being lazy all week and only working out two days to see the same results?

The thing is, you have to do the whole weekly recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate activity and 75 minutes of vigorous activity – you just need to cram it all in over the weekend. Not sure what the difference is in moderate and vigorous exercise? A good rule of thumb is you can have a conversation during moderate exercise but during vigorous exercise, it’s too hard to talk.

The study found that people who did weekend-only workouts had a 30% lower risk of death than inactive folks and those who workout all week long had a 35% lower risk of death than inactive people. And both groups lowered the risk of cardiovascular death by 40%. So if you want to skip spin class all week, just plan to sweat it out more Saturday and Sunday and you’ll still be good to go.

Source: Whimn