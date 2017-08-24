Researchers Say They’re Close To Peanut Allergy Cure

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
In case you missed it, there’s a new study published in the journal The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health which suggests that a cure for peanut allergies may be on the horizon. Apparently, a new treatment has kept patients free from allergic reactions to peanuts for over a four-year period.

The report followed up a previous study that found a combination of probiotics and peanut protein significantly increased tolerance to peanuts in children who were allergic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food allergies among children in this country increased 50% between 1997 and 2011.

More research on the findings will happen in Australia. But don’t get too excited yet – the treatment will not be available to patients and doctors for at least five to 10 years.

Source: Science Alert

