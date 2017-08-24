Kane Brown Headed For Capitol Hill

Kane Brown is headed to Washington, DC next month but he won’t be performing. Instead the singer is expected to testify before Congress during a September 12th briefing on the rental-housing crisis in America.

The subject is personal one for Kane, who grew up with his mother facing the tough decision about whether or not they could afford to pay their rent if they wanted to also eat, and once even lived with her in a car.

Kane will go to Capitol Hill with the organization Make Room to shine a light on the issue, which affects 11 million American households. The group is also urging fans to share their struggles on their website.

