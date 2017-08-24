Hometown Rundown with Cratus Nutrition!

Hometown Rundown is my new community feature that helps spread the word on charity events around town. We are also excited to announce that we are promoting local Michigan owned businesses in your hometown. If you know of a small business that deserves the spotlight, feel free to email me at Roxanne@wycd.com

Dr. Quinn with Cratus Nutrition visited me at WYCD and talked about the importance of supplements and ways to prevent childhood obesity. Dr. Quinn is a Waterford native and MSU grad with offices all over Metro Detroit!

For more on this new Michigan business visit http://www.cratusnutrition.com