Hometown Rundown with Cratus Nutrition!

Michigan based Cratus Nutrition with tips to live healthy! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Cratus Nutrition, Detroit, Dr. Quinn, Hometown Rundown
photo courtesy of Cratus

Hometown Rundown is my new community feature that helps spread the word on charity events around town.  We are also excited to announce that we are promoting local Michigan owned businesses in your hometown.  If you know of a small business that deserves the spotlight, feel free to email me at Roxanne@wycd.com

Dr. Quinn with Cratus Nutrition visited me at WYCD and talked about the importance of supplements and ways to prevent childhood obesity.  Dr. Quinn is a Waterford native and MSU grad with offices all over Metro Detroit!

For more on this new Michigan business visit http://www.cratusnutrition.com

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live