Brothers Osborne Tune Inspires 92-Year-Old And Police Officer To Dance

Brothers Osborne’s music just makes people want to dance, and that includes a 92-year-old woman who couldn’t hold off her urge to move.

The band shared an amazing video of Austin, Minnesota resident MillieSeiver dancing by herself in front of her home. That’s when Sgt. Kim Lenz noticed her moves and decided to turn up the music in her car, which just happened to be playing Brothers Osborne’s “Stay A Little Longer.”

As if the clip wasn’t great enough, the police officer decided to get in on the action and got out of the car to join the 92-year-old.

“THIS is why music is made. Period,” the band wrote on Instagram. “God bless our friends in blue and may we all be as young as Millie one day.”

