Woman Finds Lost Engagement Ring Wrapped Around Carrot

(WYCD) Money may not grow on trees, but this story makes it seem like diamonds grow on vegetables.

Mary Grams lost her engagement ring in 2004 while pulling weeds and thought it was gone for good, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

After searching for weeks, Grams gave up hope and bought herself a new, similar ring in hopes that her husband wouldn’t notice.

Thirteen years later, Grams’ daughter-in-law found the diamond growing around a carrot in her old garden, as first reported by the CBC.

“I was wondering if she was stringing me or if it was really true,” Grams, whose husband died five years ago, told the Huffington Post. “My granddaughter brought it [to] me yesterday and the first thing I said was, ‘Oh yes, that’s it.’”

Yesterday Mary's family called her and told her they'd found her long lost ring, in a carrot they pulled for dinner at the family farm. #yeg pic.twitter.com/I7SEnl49T0 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

The ring still fit her finger after the carrot was cut away.

“I have big knuckles,” Grams told the Huffington Post, “so I hope to never lose it again. But I’m not going to go outside in the garden with it again. I can’t figure out for the life of me why I did that.”