Chris Young Announces New Album ‘Losing Sleep’

Chris Young has announced a new studio album Losing Sleep, which will be released October 20.
Young made the announcement via a Facebook Live video, during which he previewed one of the album’s new songs “Where I Go When I Drink.” The singer has already released the title track for his latest offering.
Check out the cover art for Losing Sleep and Chris’ Facebook live session below.
Losing Sleep. My new album! Available October 20th. https://t.co/9EEn7t1Afw—
(@ChrisYoungMusic) August 23, 2017