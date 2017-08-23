Chris Young Announces New Album ‘Losing Sleep’

Chris Young has announced a new studio album Losing Sleep, which will be released October 20.

Young made the announcement via a Facebook Live video, during which he previewed one of the album’s new songs “Where I Go When I Drink.” The singer has already released the title track for his latest offering.

Check out the cover art for Losing Sleep and Chris’ Facebook live session below.

