Win Tickets to Exclusive Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Show at Musictown!

When I first heard we were doing this exclusive show with Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, I FREAKED out! My boss was like, “you can’t say anything yet.” Do you know how hard it was for me to keep my big mouth shut?! I LOVE Maren Morris and I also really dig her man, Ryan Hurd. If you pay close attention to me on the radio or follow me on social media, then you should know this about me.

So here’s the deal. All this week you have a chance to win tickets to this AMAZING night with Maren and Ryan on August 29th at Musictown Detroit which is inside Hockeytown on the 2nd floor. It’s going to be an intimate show and one you can’t miss! This is why radio is still cool bringing you a shows like this. You can’t buy tickets you MUST win them!

So keep your radio’s on all week to win. You can also register online for a chance to win too! Hope to see you at the show and good luck winning! Click here to register.

Let’s have some moment’s with these two HOT country stars who happen to be madly in love!

And the song they made us fall in love with Maren, My Church! It was an instant classic for me!

And that one time Ryan Hurd stopped by and played, “You Look Good,” the song he co-wrote for us..

And Ryan’s first single on the radio which is just starting to heat up!! His Maren Morris inspired song.