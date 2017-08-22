Thomas Rhett Reveals The Origin Of His Daughters’ Names

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

As we previously told you, Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren welcomed their second daughter Ada James earlier this month, and it turns out her name, as well as the name of her sister Willa Gray, have a special meaning to the couple.

The couple chose family names for both of their daughters, with Willa named after Thomas’ maternal grandfather Willard, which he says means “innately brave,” while Gray is after Lauren’s brother Grayson, noting, “we really love Grayson’s personality and we love him so much.”

As for Ada James, James comes from Thomas’ uncle, while Ada is the only name that isn’t from the family. Thomas explains, “Lauren said that she had a dream and she kept hearing the name Ada in the dream. And that is why we went with Ada. Pretty random but really cool.”

Source: Thomas Rhett

