‘The Voice’ Winner Danielle Bradbery To Appear at Musictown

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

(WYCD) Country singer Danielle Bradbery will be making a special appearance in Detroit on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

“The Voice” season four winner will be at Musictown inside Hockeytown on the 2nd floor at noon.

Bradbery recently released her latest single “Sway,” from her upcoming sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, which is set to be released on Dec. 1.

“This album is kind of a reintroduction of myself. Compared to the first album, I didn’t know and I didn’t get to tell fans exactly who I was,” Bradbery told Billboard. “Now that I’m 21, there is a lot more to me than 16 year old Danielle.”

