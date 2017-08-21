Taylor Swift Deletes All Post From Social Media; New Music To Follow?

Taylor Swift has gotten her fans in a frenzy. Over the weekend the singer wiped clean her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, pages, as well as her website, leading to massive speculation about what it all means.

Many believe the social media blackout is Taylor’s way of gearing up to release new music. In addition to the blackout, many have picked up on the fact that she likes to release singles in August, noting that her first “1989” single “Shake It Off” came out in August, as did the 2012 “Red” single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and 2010’s “Mine,” from “Speak Now.”

So far Taylor hasn’t confirmed any speculation, but regardless fans are ecstatic with many taking to social media to share their excitement, as well as their speculation about what it all means.

Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has broke the Internet. pic.twitter.com/CwxrGtDg2A — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 18, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING pic.twitter.com/YaPIJP9uRC — treacherous (@swiftloversx) August 18, 2017