Taylor Swift Deletes All Post From Social Media; New Music To Follow?

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has gotten her fans in a frenzy. Over the weekend the singer wiped clean her FacebookTwitter and Instagram, pages, as well as her website, leading to massive speculation about what it all means.

Many believe the social media blackout is Taylor’s way of gearing up to release new music. In addition to the blackout, many have picked up on the fact that she likes to release singles in August, noting that her first “1989” single “Shake It Off” came out in August, as did the 2012 “Red” single “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and 2010’s “Mine,” from “Speak Now.”

So far Taylor hasn’t confirmed any speculation, but regardless fans are ecstatic with many taking to social media to share their excitement, as well as their speculation about what it all means.

