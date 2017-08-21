Olivia Newton-John Gives Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

As we previously told you, earlier this year Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with a recurrence of breast cancer which metastasized to the sacrum. Well, she just took to Facebook to give fans an update on her new battle.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” she shares in a post on the site. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I’m feeling great, and so look forward to seeing you soon… I ąm totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others!”

Olivia then made a fundraising plea for her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, which is trying to raise money through a new “We Go Together Campaign,” with the funds going towards research, trails and holistic care. They hope to raise $1 million by encouraging folks to share messages of “strength and courage” as well as donations, using the hastag #WeGoTogether. Check out Olivia’s message to the right.

Source: Olivia Newton-John

