Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Expecting Twins

As we previously told you, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott just announced that she and hubby Chris Tyrell are expecting a baby. Well, it turns out she wasn’t exactly telling the whole truth, because over the weekend she shared that she’s actually pregnant with twins.

“Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!,” she writes next to an adorable video of she and Chris telling daughter Eisele about the babies. “Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It’s truly a miracle.”

Hillary, who has been open about suffering a miscarriage in 2015, also revealed that she didn’t have any medical help getting pregnant. “Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” she shares. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”