Taylor Swift Clears Social Media Accounts, Is New Music Coming?

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift has shocked fans by suddenly clearing most of her social media accounts. The singer’s official website has also been blacked out.

Her devoted followers are reacting to the unexpected social media scrubbing, with some thinking it’s a sign that the pop superstar is about to release new music.

The deletion comes on the three-year anniversary of the release of Swift’s “Shake it Off” single, which is being celebrated on Twitter with the hashtag #3YearsOfShakeItOff.

The action comes just days after Swift’s legal victory in her assault case against a former Denver DJ.

