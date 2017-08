Alfonso Ribeiro just dashed the dreams of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fans everywhere. He was asked if their show was getting the reboot, and he said, “There ain’t going to be no ‘Fresh Prince’ nothing.

The “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host’s denial comes a couple of weeks after DJ Jazzy Jeff suggested that a reunion might be in the works.

It’s clear that Alfonso has no interest in revisiting Carlton. In fact, the way he sees it, the fans “need to just let it go.”