Lady Antebellum’s Baby Fever: Hillary Scott & Dave Haywood Both Expecting

By Scott T. Sterling

Superstar country act Lady Antebellum is experiencing its very own baby boom, with two of the band’s three members both expecting to welcome a second child into their respective families soon.

Singer Hillary Scott is pregnant with husband Chris Tyrell (who serves as the band’s drummer), as is singer/guitarist Dave Haywood’s wife Kelli, according to a joyful Instagram post from the band’s official account featuring the band’s children.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!,” the band shared. “We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!

