Lady Antebellum Announces Pregnancy!

Lady Antebellum has been burning rubber on the road this summer on the “You Look Good World Tour.” The shows, which are in support of their “Heart Break” album, have taken the band on a wild ride.

“This is the most fun we’ve had out on the road in our career,” Charles Kelley told crowd on a recent tour stop. Along with bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, Kelley believes the energy is on the next level. Partially because this is the band’s first tour in two years.

The group has plenty to celebrate. Haywood and his wife, Kelli, are expecting. Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, have a baby on board, too. The announcement came on Twitter: #BebyBellum round 2! Thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this Dec, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in Feb 2018!!!

The threesome’s been performing Shania Twain‘s “Still the One” on their tour, and the country diva showed up to see it in person.

“I was terrified too like, ‘God, if I mess this up,’ ” Scott says. “We met her backstage — we heard she was coming…you know, it’s like the Queen is coming, she’s so massive. It’s like royalty is in the building. And she took an Uber.”