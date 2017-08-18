Johnny Cash’s Family Condemns Charlottesville Neo-Nazi Wearing His Image

The family of Johnny Cash has slammed white supremacist groups who protested in Charlottesville last weekend with images of the singer on their shirts.

The children of the Cash family made it known, white supremacists and other hate groups are not to use the legendary singer’s image in any way while promoting discriminatory ideas.

“To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you,” Cash’s children wrote in a Facebook post. “Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology. We Choose Love.”

Source: John Carter Cash