Johnny Cash’s Family Condemns Charlottesville Neo-Nazi Wearing His Image

By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash (Photo by Daniel Janin/Getty Images)
Johnny Cash (Photo by Daniel Janin/Getty Images)

The family of Johnny Cash has slammed white supremacist groups who protested in Charlottesville last weekend with images of the singer on their shirts.

The children of the Cash family made it known, white supremacists and other hate groups are not to use the legendary singer’s image in any way while promoting discriminatory ideas.

“To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you,” Cash’s children wrote in a Facebook post. “Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology. We Choose Love.”

Source: John Carter Cash

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live