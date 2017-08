Well happy Friday to us! Our Michigan home girl, Jana Kramer, has been teasing us about her new music and NOW we get to hear some. She dropped the song on social media last night.

LOVE it! We all know that Jana Kramer has done love. Never easy right ladies?! My favorite line is, Don’t tell me I’ve never done the hard stuff because I’ve done love… amen girl!

So what do you think of Jana Kramer’s new song? I love that girl. This is one of my favorites from her.