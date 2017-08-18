Is Another “Dancing With The Stars” Couple Heading For The Altar?

Is Val Chmerkovskiy going to follow his brother Maks down the aisle? Maybe. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro admits he’s smitten with his “DWTS” co-star Jenna Johnson.

“You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love,” he says. “I’m very grateful for that.” The couple, who have an eight-year age gap, ended their on-again-off-again relationship back in 2016 but got back together earlier this summer.

To remind you, prior to this most recent romance with Jenna, Val dated Amber Rose. The couple split after five months together back in February and at least according to Val it was very amicable. “We decided to end our relationship…and did so with humility and understanding,” Val said at the time. “She’s an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period.”

Source: Us Weekly