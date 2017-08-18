Brett Young Bringing Debut Headlining Tour To Detroit

Brett Young will be coming to Detroit for his debut headlining CALIVILLE Tour, featuring rising country singer/song writer Carly Pearce.

Young and Pearce will be playing at the Majestic Theater on Friday, Dec. 1.

“I am so excited to get to go out on my first ever headlining tour this year. It’s a pretty surreal feeling,” Young said. “I can’t wait to see all my amazing fans out on the road, and I’m honored to have the incredible Carly Pearce along as well.”

Young is touring in support of his self-titled debut album released earlier this year, which features the No. 1 hit “Sleep Without You” and the Platinum selling “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.