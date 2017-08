By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Move it, human.

Waiting around for someone can really test someone’s patience, especially if you’re stuck in a car.

Justin Crail spotted a vehicle at a New Jersey gas station that had an impatient eager pup inside.

Using its paw, like a human, the dog laid on the car’s horn, letting its owner know that it was time to go!

After several seconds, the dog’s owner exited the store and the honking stopped.

We think the owner got the message.