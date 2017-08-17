Drinking Out Of Light Bulbs Is The New Trendy Thing To Do

August 17, 2017 8:26 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Why would you want to drink out of a regular glass when you could sip your beverage from a light bulb? You wouldn’t! There are places in the U.S. serving drinks in hollowed-out light bulbs, like Snow Monster in California and Bubble Bar in New YorkBut in Asia, where the trend originated, their light bulb beverages actually light up!

Spots in Japan and Korea, where the trend is big, use flashing LEDs to get their drinks to glow and they make for some pretty impressive Insta photos. And these bright and flashing drinks look even more exciting in the dark! Check out the hashtag #lightbulbdrinks on Instagram to see just how cool it is to sip from a luminous light bulb.

