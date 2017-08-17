Shania Twain, Detroit, Show, Now, Tour, Little Caesars Arena

Country Megastar Shania Twain Marks Return To Detroit

August 17, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Concert, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, now, Shania Twain, tour
Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD)  Country star Shania Twain will be coming to Detroit in June 2018.

Twain is scheduled to play June 15, 2018, at the the Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit show is part of a massive tour in support for her upcoming fifth album, Now, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 29.  It is Twain’s first new studio album in fifteen years, since her 2002 release, Up!.

The tour comes two years after Twain’s Rock This Country Tour, which she said at the time would be her last.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 25. For more presale details and ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

 

 

 

