“Bring Your Own Cup” Day Is Back at 7-Eleven!

For all of you who feel 32-ounces of Slurpee just isn’t enough, we have good news: 7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is back! Tomorrow (Friday, August 18th) and Saturday (August 19th) you can show up at your local 7-Eleven with your fishbowl, blender pitcher, teapot, or any vessel you choose to fill with the Slurpee flavor of your choice for just $1.50.
Yes, no matter how large your container is, it’s only $1.50. The deal is good from 11am to 7pm on both Friday and Saturday, but there are a few rules you need to follow:
- Your “cup” has to fit in the 10-inch slot where you’d normally put the cup. So you can’t bring in a cooler and try to force it in there, okay?
- Your “cup” has to be watertight and food safe, so skip the disco ball and anything made of paper.
- Only one “cup” per person.
Other than that, let your imagination run wild. It’ll probably be the most fun you have spending a dollar fifty all weekend.
Source: Delish