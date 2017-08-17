“Bring Your Own Cup” Day Is Back at 7-Eleven!

August 17, 2017 8:28 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Credit: 7-Eleven)

For all of you who feel 32-ounces of Slurpee just isn’t enough, we have good news: 7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is back! Tomorrow (Friday, August 18th) and Saturday (August 19th) you can show up at your local 7-Eleven with your fishbowl, blender pitcher, teapot, or any vessel you choose to fill with the Slurpee flavor of your choice for just $1.50.

Yes, no matter how large your container is, it’s only $1.50. The deal is good from 11am to 7pm on both Friday and Saturday, but there are a few rules you need to follow:

  • Your “cup” has to fit in the 10-inch slot where you’d normally put the cup. So you can’t bring in a cooler and try to force it in there, okay?
  • Your “cup” has to be watertight and food safe, so skip the disco ball and anything made of paper.
  • Only one “cup” per person.

Other than that, let your imagination run wild. It’ll probably be the most fun you have spending a dollar fifty all weekend.

Source: Delish

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live