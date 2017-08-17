“Bring Your Own Cup” Day Is Back at 7-Eleven!

For all of you who feel 32-ounces of Slurpee just isn’t enough, we have good news: 7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day is back! Tomorrow (Friday, August 18th) and Saturday (August 19th) you can show up at your local 7-Eleven with your fishbowl, blender pitcher, teapot, or any vessel you choose to fill with the Slurpee flavor of your choice for just $1.50.

Yes, no matter how large your container is, it’s only $1.50. The deal is good from 11am to 7pm on both Friday and Saturday, but there are a few rules you need to follow:

Your “cup” has to fit in the 10-inch slot where you’d normally put the cup. So you can’t bring in a cooler and try to force it in there, okay?

Your “cup” has to be watertight and food safe, so skip the disco ball and anything made of paper.

Only one “cup” per person.

Other than that, let your imagination run wild. It’ll probably be the most fun you have spending a dollar fifty all weekend.

