A Decade Of The Kardasians: They Talk Weddings, The Robbery And More

This year marks a decade of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Surprised? So are they. To celebrate the show turning 10, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner along with Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashiansat down with The Hollywood Reporter and discussed about nearly all the big events in their lives. Here are some of the best parts of the lengthy interview:

Kourtney was the only person who didn’t immediately like the idea of putting their lives on TV. Kendall says her mom didn’t make it seem like a big deal and Kim remembers no one thought it would last this long.

Khloe didn’t want to do the spinoff, “Khloe and Lamar.” “[My ex-husband Lamar Odom ] sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.”

] sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.” Plenty of people tried to convince Kim to call off her 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries …including momager Kris. The night before the wedding, Kim remembers her mom saying, “This isn’t it for you. Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?” After the wedding she said people were telling her to stay married for a year, but she “physically couldn’t do it.”

…including momager Kris. The night before the wedding, Kim remembers her mom saying, “This isn’t it for you. Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?” After the wedding she said people were telling her to stay married for a year, but she “physically couldn’t do it.” Kourtney says the hardest episode for her to film was her break-up with Scott Disick . “When you involve the whole world, everyone has an opinion,” Kylie adds. “It’s not the healthiest. That part of your life should remain sacred.”

. “When you involve the whole world, everyone has an opinion,” Kylie adds. “It’s not the healthiest. That part of your life should remain sacred.” The footage is normally not edited, but Khloe’s reaction to Caitlyn Jenner coming out was trimmed because she was “so upset.” “If I act a certain way, I act a certain way, but I just knew in my head this needed to be a four-hour episode,” Khloe explains. “This is so real, and I want to ask every question I have, but also I want honest answers.”

coming out was trimmed because she was “so upset.” “If I act a certain way, I act a certain way, but I just knew in my head this needed to be a four-hour episode,” Khloe explains. “This is so real, and I want to ask every question I have, but also I want honest answers.” The episode detailing Kim’s robbery in Paris was also difficult for everyone but she felt comfortable talking about it on “KUWTK” because she new her story wouldn’t get twisted.

As for Kendall’s Pepsi debacle , Kim says it was hard for her to read that people thought Kendall didn’t care meanwhile she was “at home crying” but didn’t want to show that footage on the show.

, Kim says it was hard for her to read that people thought Kendall didn’t care meanwhile she was “at home crying” but didn’t want to show that footage on the show. Kim also confirms she and Kanye West are trying for a third child, but won’t comment on the rumors that their surrogate is already pregnant.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter