94-Year-Old Builds Pool For Neighborhood Kids After Wife’s Death

(WYCD) A 94-year-old man decided he had to do something about the silence at his home after his wife passed away last year.

Keith Davison was lonely after his wife, Evy, died of cancer in April 2016. They’d been married for 66 years.

“You just can’t imagine what it’s like,” Davison told KARE 11 TV. “You cry a lot. That’s just the way it is, because she’s not here.”

To create a distraction from his sadness, the retired judge decided to install an in-ground pool into his backyard in Morris, Minnesota, and fill with neighborhood children.

The 32-foot pool opened up in July and kids have been lining up the dive in.

“I knew they’d come,” Davison told KARE 11.

The pool is a welcome addition in a town that doesn’t have an outdoor public one.

“It’s him spreading joy throughout our neighborhood for these kids,” Jessica Huebner told KARE 11.

Davison did create one rule for the pool. A grandparent or parent must be present when children are swimming.

Huebner told Davison:“’You kind of adopted our whole neighborhood of kids, these are your grandkids.’”

Davison has three adult children, but no grandchildren.

The kids aren’t the only ones who will enjoy the pool.

Davison says he still enjoys swimming when all the kids go home.