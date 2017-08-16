Restaurant Gives Women Discounts Based on Bra Size

By: Rob Stone

We all know they do some pretty crazy stuff in China and a Chinese Restaurant is offending some with their latest promotion. They are offering women discounts on food based on their bra size. Women who wear A-cup bras were offered a 5 percent discount, while G-cup wearers could get a 65 percent price cut. The place called Trendy Shrimp in China, put a poster up describing the discounts which has since been called “discriminatory” and “vulgar,” while others “were very proud ― they had nothing to hide,” said Lan Shenggang, the restaurant’s general manager.

Does this promotion offend you or would you go and get a discount no matter what your bra size?

We're eating for free.

