Restaurant Gives Women Discounts Based on Bra Size

August 16, 2017 9:31 AM By Rob Stone
We all know they do some pretty crazy stuff in China and a Chinese Restaurant is offending some with their latest promotion. They are offering women discounts on food based on their bra size.  Women who wear A-cup bras were offered a 5 percent discount, while G-cup wearers could get a 65 percent price cut. The place called Trendy Shrimp in China, put a poster up describing the discounts which has since been called “discriminatory” and “vulgar,” while others “were very proud ― they had nothing to hide,” said Lan Shenggang, the restaurant’s general manager.

Does this promotion offend you or would you go and get a discount no matter what your bra size?

