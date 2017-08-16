Man Saves Steak As Unwanted Bear Crashes Family Barbecue [VIDEO]

(WYCD) Nothing can come between a man and his food on a grill – not even a black bear.

Video posted online shows a black bear deciding it wanted a piece of food at a family barbecue.

The footage shows the bear walking toward the grill and inspect some of the food. A man, believed to be named Josh, immediately tries to save his steak cooking on the grill.

The bear, who seems to be interested in the shrimp, tries to take the food.

Josh and another man try to scare the bear away.

The bear eventually reaches on the grill with its paw and mouth to try to steal the shrimp.

Because the grill was lit, it burnt the animal and scared it away.

Before running off, the bear returns for a piece of steak that was thrown on the ground.

A woman in the background can be hear saying, “he gave him a $20 steak.”

It’s unclear where the video was taken.