Kick Off Dream Cruise Weekend With FREE Michael Tyler Concert

August 16, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Concert, Fifth Avenue, Free, Michael Tyler, Pop Up Show, royal oak
(Photo courtesy of Reviver Records)

(WYCD) To kick off the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, WYCD is inviting YOU to Royal Oak for a FREE Michael Tyler performance on Friday, Aug. 18.

Tyler will be performing at Fifth Avenue at 6 p.m. Did we mention it’s free?

In March, Tyler released his freshman album, 317, which features songs rooted in the modern trends of country radio.

A month after releasing the album, Rolling Stone listed Tyler as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know: April 2017.”

Tyler’s also found success as a songwriter, writing tunes such as Dierks Bentley’s platinum-selling smash “Somewhere on a Beach” and the Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini duet “First Time Again.”

Check out the music video for Tyler’s debut single, “They Don’t Know”

