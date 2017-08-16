Kick Off Dream Cruise Weekend With FREE Michael Tyler Concert

(WYCD) To kick off the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, WYCD is inviting YOU to Royal Oak for a FREE Michael Tyler performance on Friday, Aug. 18.

Tyler will be performing at Fifth Avenue at 6 p.m. Did we mention it’s free?

In March, Tyler released his freshman album, 317, which features songs rooted in the modern trends of country radio.

A month after releasing the album, Rolling Stone listed Tyler as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know: April 2017.”

Tyler’s also found success as a songwriter, writing tunes such as Dierks Bentley’s platinum-selling smash “Somewhere on a Beach” and the Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini duet “First Time Again.”

Check out the music video for Tyler’s debut single, “They Don’t Know”