Kenny Chesney Reveals 30 Song Track List For Live Album

Kenny Chesney is releasing a live album, “Live In No Shoes Nation” on October 27th, and he just shared the track list, and it’s certainly going to cover a lot of ground.

The album covers the last ten years of Kenny’s live shows, featuring 30 tracks in all, including “Flora-Bama,” “Big Star,” with Taylor Swift, “When I See The Bar,” with Eric Church, “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven,” with Zac Brown Band, “Save It For A Rainy Day,” with Old Dominion, “The Joker/Three Little Birds” with Dave Matthews and more.

“You record songs, you put’em on a record… But when you have people in your life like No Shoes Nation, I’ve come to believe, we figure out what these songs really mean when we get out there on the road and sing’em together!,” Kenny shares. “So as I was listening to some of these tapes, I decided: they’re as much the people who’ve been coming out to the shows as anybody’s! I shouldn’t be the only one listening – and that sent me down a tube into all these summers out there rocking.”

He adds, “When I told the record company how many songs, they thought I’d lost my mind.”

Here is the Live In No Shoes Nation track list:

Flora–Bama

Summertime

Big Star (with Taylor Swift)

Boston

When I See This Bar (with Eric Church)

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems

Anything But Mine

Down The Road (with Mac McAnally)

Guitars And Tiki Bars

Hemingway’s Whiskey

Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven (with Zac Brown Band)

I’m Alive

Save It for a Rainy Day (with Old Dominion)

Pirate Flag

Somewhere With You

I Go Back

One Step Up

American Kids

You And Tequila (with Grace Potter)

Young

There Goes My Life

Out Last Night

Dust On The Bottle (with David Lee Murphy)

Coastal

The Boys of Fall

Noise

Old Blue Chair

The Joker / Three Little Birds (with Dave Matthews)

Happy on the Hey Now

ONE MORE THING! In case you missed it, Kenny just released a new music video for his latest single “All The Pretty Girls,” which was directed by the winners of Kenny’s sweepstakes, Belmont students Jessica Martinez and William Renner.