Brett Eldredge Made His Big Brother Cry After Hearing The Song He Wrote About Him

August 16, 2017 5:55 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

If you’ve listened to Brett Eldredge‘s new album, you’ve heard the song “Brother.” It’s a heartfelt tune that Brett actually wrote for his big brother, Brice, who had the perfect reaction to it the first time he heard it.

Brett Eldredge talks about his big brother, Brice, hearing “Brother” for the first time. “I emailed it to him because I get really uncomfortable being around him and playing it for him. And I actually heard from a buddy that said he got emotional from it because he didn’t tell me at first. But then, you know, when we’re playing the new record for friends, he always plays that song.”

