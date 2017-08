Thomas Rhett and his wife Laurenwelcomed daughter Ada James over the weekend, and the singer just shared some adorable clips of the tot’s big sister Willa Gray getting to meet her.

Thomas shared the special moment via video on Instagram stories, and in one clip Willa plants a sweet kiss on her sister’s forehead after her dad’s urging. She followed that up by stroking little Ada’s hair. Check out images from the first meeting here.

Source: People