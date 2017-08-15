Thomas Rhett Joins Miss America Judges

August 15, 2017 3:22 PM
By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Thomas Rhett is set to add to his already impressive resumé this fall by joining the panel of judges for the 2018 Miss America competition.

Rhett will serve alongside fellow singer Jordin Sparks, model Molly Sims and PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief, Jess Cagle.”See y’all on 9/10!” Rhett announced on his Twitter page today (August 15), in reference to the live show’s air date of September 10, 2017.

It’s been an eventful week for the singer, as his wife Lauren just gave birth to the couple’s second child, Ada James.

 

 

