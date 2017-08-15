The Wreckers Reunite In Nashville

August 15, 2017 5:39 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

Michelle Branch reunited with her former The Wreckers partner Jessica Harp in Nashville this weekend. The duo hadn’t performed together since splitting in 2007 but that all changed Sunday night when Branch’s solo tour made a stop in Nashville.

“I haven’t seen her since 2007, since our last show, where we wore sunglasses onstage and didn’t make eye contact. It was so terrible,” Branch said. “It was really emotional. We went to mediation toward the end, and the mediator was like, ‘You two can’t work together.’ I don’t know how it got to that point.”

But all seemed to be forgiven now, with Branch welcoming Harp on stage to perform “Leave the Pieces” as well as “Tennessee,” from their 2006 album “Stand Still, Look Pretty.”

Source: Rolling Stone

