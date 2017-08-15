MSU Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser at Jefferson Beach Marina

By: Rob Stone

Back in January one of our local communities lost a beloved friend and family member. Sally Ottenhoff of Grosse Pointe Park and a junior at Michigan State University passed away after a tragic sledding accident at Boyne Mountain. In the short amount of time Sally attended MSU, she touched many lives with her love and laughter.

Her family, friends and constituents at MSU are making sure Sally’s legacy lives on with the Sally Ottenhoff Memorial Scholarship. The first fundraising event will be held this Saturday August 19th 2017 from 6pm-9pm at Jefferson Beach Marina in St. Clair Shores, where she and her family loved to spend time in the summer.

The “Hoedown Party” is open to the public and will feature live music from local country star Joey Vee, mouth-watering BBQ, cash bar, auction and more! Join us for a night of fun, food and dancing! Boaters are welcome and if you’re not a member at Jefferson Beach, you can dock at Watermark Bar & Grille.

All proceeds will be directed to the Sally Ottenhoff Memorial Scholarship at Michigan State University.

If you are unable to attend or would like to donate to the scholarship fund directly, click here!

I never had the pleasure of meeting Sally, but as a graduate of MSU myself, Spartans stick together! Go Green, Go White!!!