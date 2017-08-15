Midland’s Debut Album Coming Next Month

Midland is set to drop their debut album “On The Rocks” on September 22nd. The album features 13 tracks, including their hit single “Drinkin’ Problem,” with all the tunes either written or co-written by the trio.

“We’ve poured our hearts and souls into writing and making these songs and are extremely proud of what we’ve been able to create,” lead singer Mark Wystrach shares, while bassist Cameron Duddy adds, “’On The Rocks’ is a confluence of our musical tastes and our reverence for classic country.” Finally, guitarist Jess Carson notes, “This record is truly a nod to the time period we are influenced by and is an effort to bring that sound and that pageantry back to the forefront.”

Check out the track list for “On The Rocks” below:

“Lonely For You Only” “Make A Little” “Drinkin’ Problem” “At Least You Cried” “Burn Out” “Out Of Sight” “More Than A Fever” “Check Cashin’ Country” “Nothin’ New Under The Neon” “This Old Heart” “Altitude Adjustment” “Electric Rodeo” “Somewhere On The Wind”

ONE MORE THING! Fans of Midland may be a bit surprised to hear that their musical taste isn’t strictly limited to country tunes. Mark says he’s an “audiophile,” and he listens to all types of music from neo-classical, to hip hop, to singer/songwriter stuff and more. He notes, “I listen to everything.”

Source: Music Row