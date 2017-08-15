“Little Miss Flint” Raises Money For School Supplies

A 10-year-old girl in Flint, Michigan is doing her part to help her city from the inside. Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny, also known as “Little Miss Flint” has helped raise money to provide school supplies for local students, working with the nonprofit Pack Your Back on the project.

Last year was the first time Little Miss Flint’s participated in #PackYourBack challenge on Twitter and she was able to help fill 100 backpacks. But this year, this little girl raised enough money to fill 1,000!

“I’m a Flint kid that wants to help all the other Flint kids,” Copeny explains. “I wanted to make sure kids got the best start possible to the school year and for their parents to not have to worry about having to buy supplies.”

Source: Scary Mommy