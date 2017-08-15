Get Details on MSU Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser in ‘Hometown Rundown’

WYCD is excited to bring you our new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Join WYCD at the 1st Annual JBM Hoedown on Aug. 19th 6-9pm at Jefferson Beach Marina in St. Clair Shores. This special fundraiser was created to memorialize the late Sally Ottenhoff who worked at JBM Fuel Dock, and was a student at Michigan State University. Join the Ottenhoff family and celebrate Sally and support this worthwhile fundraiser for a scholarship fund at Michigan State University in Sally’s name. To donate directly click HERE!

Detroit Gala for Parkinson’s Research to benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation on Sat. Sept. 9th at the Westin Book Cadillac 1114 Washington Blvd. in Detroit. Join “Team Fox in the D” and help raise money and learn about the latest research in Parkinson disease. Enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing while raising money for this great cause. 100% of the proceeds go straight to MJFF research programs to find a cure. Check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/teamfox Or for event tickets or to make a donation visit www.teamfoxinthed.com

Detroit Red Wings 2nd Annual Hockeytown 5K on Sun. Sept. 10th 7am-10:30a The race begins on Woodward Ave., near Grand River Ave., and take runners through Joe Louis Arena and continues throughout the city of Detroit and through portions of The District Detroit ending up at the new Little Caesars Arena! For more information and to register visit DetroitRedWings.com/Hockeytown5K

Join Golden Tate and the Detroit Lions at the 3rd Annual Stars & Strikes Bowling Event Sept. 11th at Lucky Strikes in Novi to support our Veterans! Come join the fun with WYCD and support our military. For tickets and more info visit www.GoldenTate.com/foundation or click HERE!

Run to Set Her Free! Help End Human Trafficking with Woodside Bible Church in Troy. This 5K color run/walk is Sat, Sept. 9th at 9am Stoney Creek Metro Park 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Twp, Proceeds from the race will support victims of human trafficking on their journey to freedom by placing them in a 2-year rehabilitation program through the organization, Hope Against Trafficking. For more click HERE!

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan on Sept. 16th at Kensington Metro Park at 9am. Visit their Facebook page and learn how you can get involved! To join a team, start a team or learn more visit their website http://www.autismspeaks.org or click HERE!

Harry Potter themed bar crawl called “Expecto Hangover” on Sept. 16th 1p-6p in Royal Oak hosted by Detroit Crawls. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more info click HERE!

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.