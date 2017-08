By: Holly Hutton

Brantly Gilbert met his youngest No.1 fan last night at DTE Energy Music Theatre, making seven year old Lucus of Ray Township’s lifelong dream come true.

The 7-year-old finally met the man whose music means so much to him. “Track 7 and 11 are my favorites.” Lucas said

After meeting Gilbert, Lucas was overcome with emotion and it took him several minutes to process what happened so he could get a picture with his favorite singer.