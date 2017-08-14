Why Release A Song With 10 Minutes Of Silence?

One of the biggest hits on iTunes at the moment isn’t exactly something you can dance to. Samir Mezrahi’s track “A a a a a Very Good Song” jumped as high as 44 on iTunes, and believe it or not, it contains ten minutes of absolute silence.

So, why would anyone want 10 minutes of absolutely no music? Well, as Samir explains in his tweet about the tune, “Hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car.”

hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car https://t.co/FL83YUOOcz — #1 samir (@samir) August 9, 2017

That’s right, people are shelling out money just to have silence at the top of their iTunes library so their ears don’t get blasted as soon as they plug in.

And Samir apparently has high hopes for the tune, noting, “@justinbieber despacito here I come for your #1 spot.”